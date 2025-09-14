Suryakumar dedicates win over Pakistan to Indian armed forces, expresses solidarity with Pahalgam victims India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Asia Cup 2025, with standout performances from Kuldeep, Axar, and Abhishek. Captain Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win to the armed forces and paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Dubai:

India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Green were no match for the Suryakumar Yadav-led side, as be it with the bat or bowl, Pakistan struggled for the entire match. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel starred with the ball, picking up three and two wickets each, in the first innings, while in the second, Abhishek Shrama stole the show in the powerplay, which helped the team get the job done.

Following the win, Suryakumar dedicated it to the Indian armed forces. He expressed solidarity to all the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack and added that the team will hope to give them more reasons to smile whenever they hit the ground.

“Perfect occasion, taking the time out, we stand by the victims of the families of Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. Want to dedicate the win to all our armed forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile,” Suryakumar said in the post-match presentation.

India win by seven wickets

After Abhishek’s onslaught in the powerplay, it was only a matter of time for India to win the match. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar kept the scoreboard ticking. In the end, the captain, on his birthday, smacked a cracking six to get the job done. Meanwhile, with the win, India have almost qualified for the Super 4s of the Asia Cup.

Suryakumar also mentioned that he wanted to stay on the crease till the end and was happy to achieve it against Pakistan.

“One box that I always wanted to tick - stay there and bat till the end. For the whole team, we think it's just another game. We prepare the same for all the oppositions,” Suryakumar said.