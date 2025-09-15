Asia Cup updated points table after India's dominant win over Pakistan in Dubai India chased down the meagre total of 128 as they registered an emphatic win over Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Here is the updated Asia Cup points table after the India vs Pakistan clash.

India handed Pakistan a drubbing in the high-octane clash between the two rivals in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue displayed a dominant performance against the Men in Green with a brilliant all-round performance.

The spinners set the platform for the win, while the batters complemented well as India chased down 128 with seven wickets in hand to win their second match of the tournament. Kuldeep Yadav was India's star with the ball, having picked three wickets for 18 runs in his four overs, while Axar Patel also snared two wickets for as many runs in his quota of four overs.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Abhishek Sharma guided the chase as they played strong knocks, while Shivam Dube also played a little cameo as the Men in Blue registered a huge victory.

Suryakumar made 47 from 37 balls and finished things off with style as he smacked the left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan Muqeem for a six over cow corner to take India over the line with comfort. The Men in Blue won the match with seven wickets in hand and 25 balls to spare as Pakistan seemed no match for India.

Asia Cup updated points table

India have now registered their second win in the tournament and are bossing the Group A points table with an NRR of 4.793. Meanwhile, Pakistan stay on second with one victory in their two outings. Oman are third with a loss from their only game against Pakistan, while the UAE are ranked fourth.

Talking about the other group, Afghanistan are at the top of Group B with a win in their only match. Sri Lanka are second with a win, while Bangladesh are third with a win and a loss and Hong Kong are fourth after losing both of their matches.

Asia Cup 2025 Groups:

Group A

Team Won Lost Points NRR India 2 0 4 +4.793 Pakistan 1 1 2 +1.649 Oman 0 1 0 -4.650 UAE 0 1 0 -10.483

Group B

Team Won Lost Points NRR Afghanistan 1 0 2 +4.700 Sri Lanka 1 0 2 +2.595 Bangladesh 1 1 2 -0.650 Hong Kong 0 2 0 -2.889

