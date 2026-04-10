UCC in six months, Rs 3,000 aid for women: Amit Shah unveils BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for West Bengal polls

Kolkata:

Unveiling the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming two-phased assembly elections in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday made a slew of promises for the state, including action against infiltrators, providing adequate law and order, financial monthly assistance for women, and roll out of the seventh pay commission.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, the union home minister also said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented within six months if the saffron party comes to power in the state. He further said the manifesto, called the 'Sankalp Patra', will guide the farmers, the youth and the women, and provide a new direction to them.

"This manifesto will also place before the people of Bengal the roadmap for the developed India envisioned by Prime Minister Modi... The people are frightened and disillusioned. The people want change from the heart," Shah said.

Here's what BJP has promised in its 'Sankalp Patra' for Bengal polls:

Implementation of UCC in six months

Zero tolerance policy against infiltrators

Implementation of seventh pay commission in next 45 days

Rs 3,000 financial aid to women each month

Implementation of BJP schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, in West Bengal

Ensure law for all and secure borders

BJP to build Vande Mataram museum to spread Bengal's rich cultural heritage

33 per cent quota for women in all Bengal government jobs, including in the state police

Rs 3,000 monthly financial assistance to unemployed youth

Under PM Kisan scheme, Bengal to contribute Rs 3,000 in addition to Centre's Rs 6,000 annual aid

Four new townships to be developed in Bengal

Chief minister's health scheme in Bengal to be integrated with Centre's Ayushman Bharat

Rs 15,000 for youths preparing for competitive exams; 5-year age relaxation for those deprived of jobs due to graft

Chaitanya Mahaprabhu spiritual circuit to be developed, cultural centre in Rabindranath Tagore's name to be set up

While unveiling BJP's manifesto, Shah attacked the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee managed to get three terms because of fake promises and nexus with infiltrators. He said the BJP has also presented its chargesheet for the people of Bengal through it exposed the "deep disappointment" that the state has faced in the past 15 years.

Urging people to vote for the saffron party, the former BJP president said the Sankalp Patra will is the roadmap on how to build a 'viksit' (developed) and 'sonar' (golden) West Bengal. He said he is confident that the people will for vote for the BJP to form a popular government.

"To get rid of the communist government, Bengal chose Mamata ji. She said five years were not enough and was given another chance. But with syndicates, goondaraj and infiltrators, she secured a third term as well. Today, the same citizens who once supported Mamata ji feel scared and disappointed, and are now seeking change. In the past 10 years, we have established ourselves as a strong opposition," Shah said.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases, April 23 and 29, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

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