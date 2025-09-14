IND vs PAK: DJ makes blunder, plays English song instead of Pakistan's national anthem - WATCH India and Pakistan meet each other for the first time in T20Is in 2025. The two arch-rivals face each other in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, ahead of the clash, there was an awkward moment during Pakistan's national anthem.

New Delhi:

India and Pakistan face each other in their high-octane clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. Amidst the rising calls for the boycott, the high-octane clash lacked some of its usual fervour. Meanwhile, the Indian government had given a go-ahead for the clash.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha Ali won the toss and opted to bat first. However, ahead of the clash, there was an awkward moment during Pakistan's national anthem. The DJ mistakenly played an English song, named Jalebi Baby, for a few seconds instead of Pakistan's anthem. The song was paused quickly, and the Pakistan anthem was turned on soon.

Watch the national anthem blunder:

India and Pakistan had won their opening matches in the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue made light work of the UAE in their opening clash after shooting them out for 57 and then chasing the target in record time in 4.3 overs. Meanwhile, Pakistan had defeated Oman in their opener after their bowlers put up a strong performance, following their batters' dismal show in Dubai.

Coming to the India vs Pakistan clash, both teams went with the same Playing XIs that had won them their previous matches. "Going to bat first. We've been playing good cricket, very excited. Looks like a slow wicket. Just want to bat first and put runs on the board. Same side. Have been here for 20-odd days and are used to the conditions," Pakistan captain Salman said at the toss.

Meanwhile, India skipper Suryakumar stated that he wanted to bowl first anyhow. "We were looking to bowl first, happy with it. We played just one strip away, was a nice wicket and better to bat on in the night. It's humid so hoping for some dew. Same team," Surya said at the toss.

India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan's Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed