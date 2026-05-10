'Out of the race': Wasim Jaffer predicts struggling side to miss out on IPL 2026 playoffs

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 playoffs race is heating up. With the top six sides going at it for a shot at the top four, the race is slowly becoming interesting, with many teams getting their forms back and toppling the sides that seemingly looked untouchable in the early stages of the tournament.

The 52nd game of the tournament saw Gujarat Titans defeat Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. It is worth noting that RR got off to a brilliant start to the tournament, winning their first four matches. However, a dip in form has seen them move down to fifth place now with GT cracking the top four.

After the defeat, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took centre stage and talked about how Rajasthan Royals could end up missing the knockout stages of the IPL 2026 considering their recent form.

"I think DC and RR are out of the race. I will keep them out. I had backed them a lot, but I feel they have lost the gear. I will say Punjab and RCB. GT, SRH, and CSK. Either of these five will make the top four. I think Rajasthan crumbles as a team under pressure. The same with DC. They have been disappointing the way they are playing. There are issues with the team selection as well. You are playing Nissanka but keeping Prithvi out," he said on his YouTube channel.

Jaffer hailed Chennai Super Kings as well

Interesting, the 53rd game of the tournament will see Chennai Super Kings taking on Lucknow Super Giants. The two sides are slated to meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 10th, and ahead of the game, Jaffer backed CSK to get the best of LSG.

"I think CSK are favorites. They have the momentum, and the team is on a roller coaster. The team is clicking, the batting has been good. Bowling, I think Gaikwad is using the players well, and the captaincy has been good. LSG are also coming off a win, but it was a very close game,” Jaffer said.

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