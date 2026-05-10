Former India cricketer slams Yashasvi Jaiswal's captaincy after GT dominate RR in Jaipur

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals sustained a hefty loss against Gujarat Titans in the 52nd game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 9th, and Gujarat put forth a brilliant performance, getting the best of Royals, defeating them by 77 runs.

It is worth noting that star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was leading Rajasthan Royals as regular skipper Riyan Parag missed the clash due to a hamstring injury. However, it seemed like Jaiswal was struggling in his first outing as captain.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan came forward and slammed Yashasvi Jaiswal for the decisions that he made as the skipper in the game.

“Another thing I did not understand was that when Yashasvi Jaiswal came out as captain for the toss, the coordination on the field was missing completely. There was a delivery from Punja. It was the sixth ball and the umpire still called it wide. Dhruv Jurel, the wicketkeeper, collected the ball. Now as a wicketkeeper, he should know whether the ball has gone near the wide line or outside it. From our perspective as commentators, it looked like it was not a wide. But Jurel simply threw the ball back to the bowler. There was no discussion with the captain, and the captain also did not communicate with him. That was confusing,” Pathan said in a video on his YouTube channel.

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Rajasthan Royals to take on Delhi Capitals next

Speaking of Rajasthan Royals, the side is slated to take on Delhi Capitals next. It is worth noting that with their loss against Gujarat, Rajasthan has slipped out of the top four and now sits in fifth place.

They will take on Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 17, and with three games remaining in their season, the side will look to put in a good performance.

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