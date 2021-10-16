No celebration without MS Dhoni, will wait for his India return to celebrate IPL win: CSK CEO

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings will wait for skipper MS Dhoni to return to India before the franchise celebrates winning the fourth Indian Premier League title.

CSK beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium, but the party will happen after Dhoni is done mentoring the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

Chennai Super Kings will wait until MS Dhoni return to India to celebrate the IPL 2021 victory said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. Speaking to news agency ANI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said there can be no celebration without the skipper. "We shall wait for the skipper to return to India. We shall happily wait as there can be no celebration without MS. He has already switched caps from CSK skipper to Team India mentor, so we shall have a small get together once he returns to India after the T20 World Cup," he said.

CSK bounced back after a dissapointing last season to clinch the IPL title but coach Stephen Fleming rates the 2018 final as special and termed it "very emotional".

"I think, the one win in 2018, coming back, was very emotional but there is a lot of hard work in this one. I don't think a lot of people had any hopes from us to be able to maintain our competitiveness during this cycle. We were pretty much written off," said Fleming

Two new teams are set to come in for IPL 2022 and it needs to be seen how many players are allowed to retain before mega auction. It will be difficult to retain most players and Fleming is looking forward to how things go out in next few months.

"We don't know (on being asked if this was an end of an era). But we know that whenever we get to the end of the cycle we know that we cannot get some players back," said Fleming. "CSK always had a system where we maintain players and keep them with you for a long period of time and get the best out of them. It will be interesting to see how things pan out in the next few months. Most teams will have a change in them and we will be one of them," he added.