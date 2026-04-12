Nitish Rana handed hefty fine and demerit point after heated argument with the umpire during CSK clash

New Delhi:

In a major development, Delhi Capitals’ batter Nitish Rana has been handed 1 demerit point. It has been slapped with a 25 per cent match fee fine after he was involved in a heated argument with the fourth umpire in the dying stages of Delhi Capitals’ most recent loss against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026.

The breach relates to “use of an audible obscenity during a match", and it is worth noting that Rana has admitted to the offence and has also accepted the match referee’s sanction as well. Rana was notably found in breach of Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players.

It is interesting to note that Delhi Capitals were chasing a target of 213 runs against Chennai Super Kings. In the latter stages of the run chase, DC’s Tristan Stubbs asked to change his gloves. However, the on-field umpires denied the request, referring to regulations aimed at preventing delays in play.

Despite that, Stubbs played a gritty knock of 60 runs in 38 deliveries but was dismissed shortly after. Walking back to the pavilion, Stubbs exchanged a few words with the umpire, while Nitish Rana was captured in an argument with the fourth umpire.

Ruturaj Gaikwad handed with a fine as well

It is also worth noting that Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been fined by the IPL as well. The star batter was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Delhi Capitals. This was his side’s first offence under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. As a result, Gaikwad was fined Rs. 12 lakh.

With the clash against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings also registered their first win of the season. With their first two points of the season, the five-time champions have moved into ninth place in the standings, with Kolkata Knight Riders dropping into 10th.

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