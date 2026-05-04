Nicholas Pooran surpasses Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with quickfire knock against Mumbai Indians

New Delhi:

Lucknow Super Giants got off to a stellar start to their clash against Mumbai Indians. The two sides met in the 47th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and the clash began with Lucknow Super Giants coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side saw Nicholas Pooran come out to bat in his usual position. i.e., number three. Coming out to bat after the fall of the first wicket, Pooran put forth a brilliant showing, scoring 63 runs in 21 deliveries. He completed his half century in just 16 deliveries.

Doing so, he surpassed 15-year-old superstar Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in an elite list. Pooran surpassed the youngster in the list of players with the most 50s in less than 20 balls in the IPL.

It is worth noting that Sooryavanshi has achieved the feat four times, whereas Pooran has now done it five times. Star India batter Abhishek Sharma sits in first place in the list, having achieved the feat six times so far.

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Lucknow Super Giants desperately hope to improve

It is worth noting that Lucknow Super Giants have been struggling in the IPL 2026. It is worth noting that the side sits in 10th place in the IPL standings. With eight matches played, the side has won two matches and has lost the remaining six matches.

While they are almost out of the race for a playoff spot, the Rishabh Pant-led side are still mathematically in the race for the knockouts. However, it would take some miraculous performances and a win in all of their matches if they are looking to have a chance to reach the playoffs. It could be interesting to see how the side fares in their upcoming games.

Most 50s in less than 20 balls in IPL

6 - Abhishek Sharma

5 - Nicholas Pooran*

4 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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