Sydney Sixers announces signing of James Hopes as new BBL coach

New Delhi:

BBL (Big Bash League) franchise Sydney Sixers have come forward and announced the signing of former Australia all-rounder James Hopes as their new BBL coach. It is worth noting that Hopes will be replacing Greg Shipperd in the role.

Interestingly, Hopes signed with Sixers on a two-year contract after Shipperd was sacked by the franchise midway through his contract. His exclusion from the side comes as a surprise to many, as under Shipperd’s coaching, Sixers managed to reach the final of the BBL in January 2026.

Furthermore, this will be the first head coach role for Hopes, however, he has a long list of experience as a bowling coach in the IPL, BBL and MLC as well as working with Queensland and most recently Tasmania in Australia's domestic system.

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Rachael Haynes gave her take on Hopes’ appointment

After the announcement of Hopes’ appointment, Sydney Sixers’ general manager Rachael Haynes came forward and talked about how Hopes could boost the franchise’s support staff and how his brilliant cricketing mind could help the side excel.

"James is an exceptional cricket mind with a proven track record of developing players and building high‑performing environments. His depth of experience across Australian domestic cricket and international franchise competitions makes him an outstanding fit for the Sixers. We're pleased to welcome him into the club as we enter an exciting new chapter,” Haynes was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Furthermore, Hopes talked about his appointment for Sydney Sixers as well, and how excited he is to work with a franchise like Sixers. "I'm incredibly honoured to join the Sydney Sixers, a club with a proud history and a strong identity built on consistency, competitiveness and connection with its fans. I'm excited to work with a talented playing group and contribute to the next phase of the Sixers' success in the BBL,” Haynes said.

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