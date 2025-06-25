New Zealand Cricket unveil schedule for upcoming home summer New Zealand Cricket (NZC) recently came forward and announced their home summer schedule. The men's team will be taking on the likes of Australia, England, West indies, and South Africa, whereas the women's side will take on Zimbabwe and South Africa.

New Delhi:

In a major development for New Zealand Cricket (NZC), the board recently came forward and announced its schedule for the upcoming home summer. Five different teams will be visiting New Zealand for 46 days of cricket as part of the schedule.

The announced schedule will be quite busy for both the men’s and the women’s teams. It is worth noting that the men’s side will be hosting Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies across formats, whereas the women have 14 matches scheduled against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The men’s team will be taking on Australia across three T20Is on October 1, 3, and 4. They will follow it up by taking on England across three T20Is and three ODIs on October 18, 20, and 23, and the ODIs will kick off on Oct 26, with the second clash on October 29 and the third game on November 1.

Furthermore, they will top it off with a multi-format series against the West Indies that will include five T20Is, three ODIs, and three tests, and they will also face South Africa across five T20I matches.

Kyle Jamieson looking forward to upcoming summer

With the schedule announcement, New Zealand’s star pacer Kyle Jamieson came forward and talked about how much he is looking to take on the various sides. He opined that with the quality of their opponents, the side will constantly be tested.

“It feels like a marquee summer. The calibre of opposition means we’ll be constantly tested for the duration of the season and that’s what you want as a cricketer. It’s great to have another three-Test series at home and I’m sure the fans will get in behind the Test team as they have in seasons gone by,” Jamieson was quoted as saying by the ICC.

White Ferns to play multi-format white ball series against Zimbabwe, South Africa

Speaking of New Zealand women, the side will kick off the home summer by taking on Zimbabwe across three T20Is and three ODIs starting in February 2026. Furthermore, they will take on South Africa across five T20Is and three ODIs in March-April 2026.

Also Read: