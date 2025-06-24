For first time in 148 years! India register never-seen-before record in Test cricket after Leeds loss India have registered a never-seen-before record in the history of Test cricket following their loss to England in the first Test in Leeds. India had handed England a 371-run target, and they went on to chase the target with five wickets in hand.

New Delhi:

India went down to England in the first Test match of the five-match series in Leeds after the Three Lions chased down 371 on the final day of the match with five wickets in hand. Ben Duckett's 149 and unbeaten half-centuries from Joe Root and Jamie Smith took the hosts home in a gripping Test match that swung its way like a seesaw.

With 350 needed on the final day with all 10 wickets in hand, England went unscathed on the first session to see off a nervy phase and keep wickets in hand. While the visitors did strike some blows in the second session, four to be precise, England marshalled the chase with great composure and won the match with five wickets in hand after Smith slammed a six off Ravindra Jadeja to win the match just as the final hour kicked off in the match.

Despite having scored three centuries in the first innings and two in the second, India find themselves losing this Test match. Now the Indian team has registered a never-seen-before record in the history of Test cricket. For the first-ever time in the 148-year-old Test history, a team has lost a Test match even after posting five individual centuries across the match.

It was the first time that five individual centuries came for India in a Test match. It was also only the sixth time that a team had five individual centuries across the two innings. However, none of the previous five times, a team lost a Test after posting five individual centuries.

Four individual centuries were the most when a team went on to lose a Test, and that was Australia, who had four centuries in a Test in 1928/29 but went on to lose a game.

Updated World Test Championship standings after India's loss to England

Following the first Test between India and England, the latter go to the top of the standings with 12 points and a PCT of 100. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who played a stalemate in the first Test of the cycle, are second and third with four points and a PCT of 33.33.

Meanwhile, India are ranked fourth, without a point and any PCT. Only four teams have played their matches so far, and the Indian team is ranked the lowest.