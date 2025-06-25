Rishabh Pant registers name within elite company after twin centuries in first Test loss to England Star India wicket keeper batter Rishabh Pant registered his name in an elite list after he scored centuries in both the first and the second innings of the first Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India.

Leeds (England):

The first Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India ended in disappointment for the visitors. After 4 days of cricket, India posted a target of 371 runs in the second innings for England to chase down; the hosts went on to do just that as they put in an exceptional performance with the bat during the run chase.

Throughout the two innings, there is no doubt that star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was one of India’s best performers in the clash. After posting 134 runs in the first innings of the game, Pant went on to score 118 runs in the second innings of the game as well.

Doing so, Pant registered his name within elite company as one of the few batters to score centuries in both innings of a Test match in a losing cause for the Indian team. It is worth noting that only Virat Kohli, Vijay Hazare, and Sunil Gavaskar have done so for India, with Pant adding his name to the list as well.

Ben Duckett dominates India to chase down mammoth target

Speaking of the game, as England came out to bat in the second innings, looking to chase down the target, the side got off to an exceptional start as openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett amassed 65 and 149 runs, respectively. Duckett’s mammoth knock ensured that England clinched the target.

Joe Root added 53* runs on the board alongside Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith, who scored 33 and 44 runs, respectively. In the end, England won the game by five wickets.

Batters to score twin centuries in a Test Match in losing cause for India:

- Vijay Hazare (116 & 145) vs AUS @ Adelaide, 1948

- Sunil Gavaskar (111 & 137) vs PAK @ Karachi, 1978

- Virat Kohli (115 & 141) vs AUS @ Adelaide, 2014

- Rishabh Pant (134 & 118) vs ENG @ Leeds, 2025