'Need to get better': Rishabh Pant opens up after South Africa hand India humiliating defeat in Guwahati Test

South Africa handed India a heavy loss in the second Test of the ongoing multi-format series between the two sides. After a win in the first game of the series in Kolkata, the Proteas followed it up with a massive 408-run win in Guwahati, as they clinched the series.

A historic moment for South Africa cricket, the Proteas came into the series as the defending WTC champions, and they showcased just what they are made of with a massive win in the second clash of the series.

Speaking after the game, India stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant took centre stage and talked about how disappointing the loss is for the side. He also pointed the few positives from the clash.

“It's little disappointing. As a team we need to get better. We need to give credit to the opposition. We need to take the learning and stick as a team. They dominated the series but at the same time, you can't take credit for granted. We needed to be clear with our mindset. In the future, we need to learn from it and get better. They played better cricket, cricket demands that you need to capitalise as a team. And we did not do that and that cost us the whole series. The positive will be focussing in our own plan and that's what we will take from this series,” Pant said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Temba Bavuma reflected on the win as well

After the win, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma expressed his delight and pride at the monumental win against team India. He also pointed out there has been a massive shift in the mindset of the Proteas.

“It's massive. For me personally, been out of the game for a couple of months with injury. Not every day you can come to India and walk away with a 2-0 series win. What's special is we had dark days as a group and it's a credit to them. There's a big shift in our mindsets in terms of what we want to do. I think our preparation is something - guys go out there looking to contribute. Anyone on their day can do it for their team - that's the belief,” Bavuma said.

