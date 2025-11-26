'What I can promise': Hansi Flick makes vow to Barcelona fans after 3-0 humiliation in London FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick came forward and talked about the performance his side put in their 3-0 loss against Chelsea FC. He also promised the Barcelona fans that better days are coming for the club.

London:

FC Barcelona sustained a heavy loss in their Champions League group stage fixture against Chelsea. Taking on the two-time champions at Stamford Bridge in London, Barcelona were left stunned as they suffered a 3-0 loss in London.

Jules Kounde scored an own goal to open the scoring. Estevao scored the second goal of the game, with Liam Delap putting the nail in the coffin in the latter stages of the clash. After the loss, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick took responsibility for the loss and promised the fans of the club that they would see better days. He talked about the players returning to training and the squad improving gradually.

”We will see a better Barça in the future. That is what I can promise now. I see how we train. The team is different than six weeks ago. Players are coming back and increasing the quality of training. I have this feeling and I think positive,” Flick told reporters, according to Barca Blaugranes.

Flick talked about Chelsea’s performance

Furthermore, Flick gave his take on the performance that Chelsea put in the game. He opined that the English side were brilliant in 1v1 situations and wanted to see more of that from his side.

”When you see Chelsea, they play more dynamic in the one-v-one situations. This is what I want from my team. Sometimes we try to control the game, but here against a club playing in the Premier League, second in the table, it’s not like that. We have to fight a little bit more and play more aggressive,” Flick said.

“We started the game well. We had the chance to score the first goal and then everything changed after the red card. It will be very difficult, but anything is possible,” he added.