Aiden Markram shatters world record after historic catching spree against India in Guwahati Test

South Africa has completely dominated team India across their two-game Test series. Taking on the side in Kolkata for the first Test and Guwahati for the second, the Proteas managed to register an emphatic victory in the first Test and are on the brink of a win in the second clash in Guwahati as well.

In the second test of the series, there have been several players who claimed the limelight with their brilliant performances, and star batter Aiden Markram managed to do so with his showing in the field.

With some exceptional catches, Aiden Markram became the player with the most catches as an outfielder while playing a Test match. With Washington Sundar’s dismissal, Markram now has nine catches to his name in the game, which is more than any player in Test history, surpassing the tally of Ajinkya Rahane with eight catches to his name.

India struggling to cope under South Africa’s relentless pressure

Speaking of the ongoing game between India and South Africa, the Proteas have put the Indian team under severe pressure on day 5. It is worth noting that the visitors had India bat in the latter stages of day 4. While India aimed at chasing down a target of 549 runs, the side lost both its openers as Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul departed on scores of 13 and 6, respectively.

Day 5 began with Sai Sudharsan and Kuldeep Yadav kicking off the day. Hoping for a resilient showing with the bat, the visitors’ bowling attack put in a brilliant showing in the early stages of the day.

Kuldeep Yadav was dismissed for five runs, with Dhruv Jurel walking back after scoring two runs. Furthermore, skipper Rishabh Pant was dismissed on a score of 13 runs as India found themselves on a score of 90/5 by tea on day 5.

