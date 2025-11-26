India suffer their heaviest Test defeat in Guwahati as South Africa humble hosts 2-0 South Africa etched their name in history as they registered an emphatic win against team India in the second Test of the ongoing multi-format series. Defeating the hosts by 408 runs, South Africa clinched the series 2-0.

Guwahati:

The second Test of the ongoing multi-format Test series between India and South Africa ended in a hefty loss for hosts India. The two sides locked horns at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, and after a resilient showing across the five days, South Africa managed to register a 408-run victory.

The clash began with South Africa coming in to bat first after winning the toss, and the Proteas put in an exceptional performance with the bat. Through Senuran Muthusamy’s century and notable contributions in the top order, the visitors posted a total of 489 runs in the first innings.

Kuldeep Yadav was the highest wicket-taker for India in the first innings with four wickets to his name. Coming out to bat, while the hosts anticipated an easy pitch to bat on, the side was completely outplayed by South Africa, as they were limited to 201 runs in the first innings, with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 58-run knock being the highest score.

Marco Jansen was the star of the show for South Africa in the first Test with six wickets to his name. Simon Harmer continued his brilliant form and took three wickets, alongside Keshav Maharaj, who took one wicket as well.

Simon Harmer-Tristan Stubbs take game away from India

As for the second innings, South Africa put in another magnificent performance with the bat. Tristan Stubbs amassed 94 runs in the second innings as the Proteas posted a total of 260 runs and declared their innings, giving a target of 549 runs.

Aiming to chase down the target, it was clear that the hosts were playing for a draw right from the get-go. However, South Africa’s brilliance with the ball saw India’s batting fall. The side was bundled out for just 140 in the second innings, as South Africa won the game by 408 runs.

