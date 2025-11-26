Dale Steyn advises Yashasvi Jaiswal to follow in India legend's footsteps after subpar Guwahati Test showing Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn took centre stage and talked about Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance in the ongoing two-game Test series against the Proteas. He advised him to follow in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar.

Guwahati:

The ongoing two-game Test series between India and South Africa has been quite forgettable for the Indian team. After losing the Test in Kolkata, India is on the verge of losing the second Test of the series in Guwahati as well. Throughout the game and the series, the hosts’ batting attack has come under major scrutiny.

One of the players under fire has been opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. In four innings, Jaiswal has amassed 83 runs to his name and was dismissed cheaply when India needed 522 runs on day 5 of the clash as wel

Speaking on the same, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn came forward and questioned the star opener’s technique. He advised Jaiswal to follow in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar and figure out a way to deal with his problems when playing the cut shot.

“It was a bit of a false shot by Jaiswal. It’s his default option - he likes playing that shot. He is probably so used to right-arm bowlers angling the ball across him that playing that shot feels natural. But with Marco Jansen being a left-armer, it looks like the ball will angle away and give him room, but very often it’s tighter than he expects,” Steyn said on Cricket Live on JioHotstar.

"When you see the ball in your zone, you go for it. But maybe it’s something he needs to consciously cut down on. I remember Sachin once removed the drive from his game in Australia. Jaiswal may also need to say, ‘Unleit’s in a specific area, I won’t play it. In this area, I’ll trust my defense',” he added.

India 5 down before tea on day 5

Speaking of the clash, on the final day of the game, South Africa picked up right where they left off as Kuldeep Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, and Rishabh Pant were sent packing in the early stages of the final day. By the 41st over, team India found itself on a score of 74-5, struggling to survive under the relentless pressure of the Proteas’ bowling attack.