Mumbai Indians make quick work of Lucknow Super Giants, stay alive in IPL 2026 playoffs race

New Delhi:

The 47th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 saw Mumbai Indians hosting Lucknow Super Giants. The two sides met at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 4th, and the game was comfortably won by Mumbai Indians thanks to stellar knocks by Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton.

The clash began with LSG coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side got off to a subpar start as Josh Inglis departed early on a score of 13 runs. However, the performance of Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran set the stage for the visitors.

Marsh amassed 44 runs in 25 deliveries, whereas Pooran scored 63 runs in 21 deliveries, getting his form back. Furthermore, Aiden Markram went unbeaten on a score of 31* runs in 25 deliveries; Himmat Singh added 40* runs in 31 deliveries as LSG posted a total of 228 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Mumbai, Corbin Bosch was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. AM Ghazanfar, Will Jacks, and Raghu Sharma took one wicket each as well.

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Rohit Sharma’s masterclass helped MI register win

Coming out to chase down the target, Mumbai Indians opened the innings with Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma scoring 83 and 84 runs, respectively. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav scored 11 and 12 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Naman Dhir and Will Jacks scored 23 and 10* runs as Mumbai chased the target down comfortably.

Manimaran Siddharth was the highest wicket-taker for LSG with two wickets to his name. Mohammed Shami and Mohsin Khan took one wicket each as well. MI managed to chase down the target in 18.4 overs and won the game by six wickets, registering their third win in 10 matches.

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