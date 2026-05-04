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Lungi Ngidi returns for Delhi Capitals, set to feature in upcoming clash against Chennai Super Kings

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

With Delhi Capitals all set to take on Chennai Super Kings in the 48th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, DC's chances in the clash have been significantly boosted as Lungi Ngidi has been declared fit.

Lungi Ngidi
Lungi Ngidi Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 48th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 5th. Ahead of the game, Delhi Capitals have been handed a major boost as star bowler Lungi Ngidi is fully fit and available to play for the side again. 

It is worth noting that Ngidi sustained a serious head injury on April 25 when Delhi Capitals took on Punjab Kings. Attempting to take a catch, Ngidi fell backwards and hit his head on the ground. An ambulance had to come to the ground as Ngidi was taken to the hospital. 

The star player was declared out of danger after a day; however, IPL protocol asks a player to serve a mandatory six-day break before returning to action. Ngidi’s return to the side was confirmed by bowling coach Munaf Patel. 

His return to the XI could also boost the side’s chances in their upcoming clash against CSK, with both sides still in the race for the playoffs, it could be interesting to see how both sides fare in the game. 

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Munaf Patel confirmed Ngidi’s availability

Speaking to the press, Munaf Patel revealed that Ngidi will be available for selection against CSK, and with Mitchell Starc back into the side, Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack looks lethal. 

“Lungi and all bowlers are 100 percent fit. He did not play the last two games because of the six-day criteria, but he is fully fit now,” Munaf was quoted as saying by India Today. 

“When the main bowler is there and takes a few wickets in the powerplay, it makes a big difference. Bowling in partnerships was missing, but that has been added now,” he added.

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Cricket Lungi Ngidi Delhi Capitals IPL 2026
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