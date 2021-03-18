22-year-old Harishankar Reddy castles MS Dhoni's leg-stump with a beauty in CSK's practice match

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICCRAZYJOHNS CSK captain MS Dhoni was among the first to arrive in Chennai to kickstart the side's preparations for the upcoming 2021 IPL season.

Chennai Super Kings players including skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni kickstarted the preparations for the forthcoming IPL earlier this month, having cleared their RT-PCR tests during the stipulated quarantine period.

Apart from the legendary Dhoni, senior batsman Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad and a few others are part of the camp that got underway on Monday.

The players have been taking part in the intra-squad matches since, and during one such game on Wednesday, 22-year-old CSK youngster Harishankar Reddy bowled a beauty to dismiss captain Dhoni.

He castled MS Dhoni's leg-stump with a ball which moved in sharply towards the right-hander. Watch:

CSK had during the recent mini-auction picked up England all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore, apart from Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham (for Rs 9.25 crore) and Cheteshwar Pujra (Rs 50 lakh).

This year's IPL begins with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. Three-time champion CSK begins its campaign the next day in Mumbai against Delhi Capitals.

Interestingly, in this year's IPL, all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue.