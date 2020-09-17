IPL 2020: CSK award MS Dhoni golden cap in special award ceremony

Image Source : CSK TWITTER Chennai Super Kings' coach Stephen Fleming (far left), MS Dhoni with a fan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Chennai Super Kings commemorated its players in a special award ceremony in Abu Dhabi as the side gears up for their IPL season opener encounter against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19.

Team’s iconic skipper MS Dhoni was bestowed by a golden cap for his consistent performance for the side since CSK’s inception in 2008; leading them to three titles, eight final appearances and ten play-offs.

“Our customary pre-season dinner turned into a memorable lunch this time and our Lions walked away with some Super Duper Awards. #Thala Dhoni for leading the team with the willow and scoring the most runs for the Super Kings in IPL 2019,” tweeted CSK.

Our customary pre-season dinner turned into a memorable lunch this time and our Lions walked away with some Super Duper Awards.#Thala Dhoni for leading the team with the willow and scoring the most runs for the Super Kings in IPL 2019. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/aWwErJgyvV — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 17, 2020

Among other award winners, West Indies star all rounder Dwayne Bravo was acknowledged for becoming the first bowler to claim 500 T20 wickets.

“Champion Bravo joined from his room to take one for becoming the first bowler to scale Mount 500 wickets in T20 history,” CSK tweeted.

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who was among the top performers in side’s run to the final, was also commemorated.

“Watto Man for giving his sweat and blood on the field,”wrote CSK.

Champion Bravo joined from his room to take one for becoming the first bowler to scale Mount 500 wickets in T20 history. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/16aCGTEqq8 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 17, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja, who is also famous for his customary sword-wielding celebrations, was also awarded a sword with golden seath as memento for being the only Indian cricketer in IPL to accumulate 1900-plus runs and over 100 wickets. CSK also praised the 31-year-old for being the sole left-arm spinner to pick 108 wickets in IPL.

Former Australia batsman Mike Hussey was rewarded for being with the franchise for 10 years.

“Mr. Cricket for remaining ever super for over 10 years as our go-to Super King,” tweeted CSK.

South African spinner Imran Tahir was also awarded for being the most successful spinner in one edition of IPL as he won Purple cap in

2019.

“Parasakthi Express for bagging the Purple Cap in 2019, also the most wickets in an edition by any spinner. Had he not been quarantining we could have seen him sprint to Abu Dhabi already,” tweeted CSK.

“While Sam and Josh are on their way to the Den, our newest Lions Sai Kishore and Piyush Chawla got their #yellove.”

The award night couldn’t have come at a better time for the Dhoni-led side as the team will be looking to bag their fourth IPL title despite missing out on key names Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage