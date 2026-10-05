Mohammad Kaif cites Virat-Rohit's example, hails their performance after WI ODIs

The Indian team defeated the West Indies in the recently concluded three-game ODI series. Winning the first two games of the series, India clinched the three-game series but succumbed to a loss in the third ODI of the series, as the West Indies pulled off a brilliant run chase.

Throughout the series, the performances of veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stood out. While Kohli amassed 139* runs to his name in the first ODI, Rohit went on to score 101 in the second ODI and scored 92 in the third ODI, putting forth a good showing.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif took centre stage and heaped praise on both Kohli and Rohit, stating that the veterans have provided their critics wrong ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027.

"Rohit and Virat proved your planning wrong. The questions and marks on them that you had, you have got the answer for that. I am sure if Shami had been backed, he would have done the same. He is such a solid bowler. Maybe Gill may not have looked as clueless or had so many problems and finding out who will partner Bumrah, if Shami was playing right now," Kaif said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Kaif reflected on the treatment that Mohammed Shami gets

Furthermore, Kaif opened up on the consistent absence of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami in the side. With doubts over both Rohit and Virat, Kaif opined that the management might be making the mistake of not playing Shami on the side as well, especially with the ODI World Cup 2027 on the horizon. Over the years, Shami has been exceptional for India in ODI World Cups, and it could be interesting to see if he makes the squad for the tournament.

"If your thinking was right, Rohit and Virat would not have survived till now. It is the same case with Shami. If he was playing, he would be in the list too. Look at his current form. Why is he not eligible? That too in a time where you don't have bowlers who are even half as skilled as him," Kaif said.

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