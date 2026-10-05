India, West Indies fined by the ICC after third ODI due to slow over-rate; Check details

The ODI series between India and the West Indies ended with the Men in Blue clinching the three-game affair. Winning the first and second ODI of the series, India won the series but ended up losing the third ODI. For the final game of the ODI series, India took on the West Indies in New Chandigarh, and the Windies managed to register a brilliant victory after an incredible performance in the game.

It is worth noting that after the conclusion of the ODI series, the ICC (International Cricket Council) came forward and handed a fine to both India and the West Indies for maintaining a slow over-rate during the clash.

Notably, the Indian team was docked 20 per cent of their match fee for the slow over rate, whereas the West Indies was docked 10 per cent. The visitors were found to be two overs short after time allowances were taken into consideration. On the other hand, the Indian team was found four overs short.

Match referee Prakash Bhatt levied the sanctions on the two sides according to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. Additionally, the charges were levelled by on-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sam Nogajski, third umpire Sharfuddoula, and fourth umpire Virender Sharma. The two skippers, Shubman Gill and Shai Hope, accepted the charges, which eliminated the need for a formal hearing.

Shubman Gill opened up after India’s third ODI defeat

After the loss in the third ODI, Shubman Gill came forward and talked about what the game did for the Indian team, claiming that the clash ticked a lot of boxes for the side but areas still need to be fine-tuned for the Men in Blue.

"Lot of boxes ticked. I think there are still some areas that definitely need some fine tuning. I was very happy with the total. I think the game was in control. But being behind four overs with this dew and then in the last, I think they took the game away from us. Had we not been shortened the overs, the game might have went to the last over.

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