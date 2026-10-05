West Indies add Amir Jangoo to T20I squad as cover for Jewel Andrew

The West Indies are all set to take on India across five T20I matches. It is worth noting that the two sides are in the midst of a multi-format white-ball series that kicked off with three ODI matches. Winning two and losing the third, the Indian team clinched the ODI series with some brilliant performances.

After the conclusion of the ODIs, India and the West Indies will take on each other across five T20Is with the first clash slated to be held on October 6th. Ahead of the series, CWI (Cricket West Indies) came forward and added star batter Amir Jangoo to their T20I squad as the cover for Jewel Andrew.

It is interesting to note that Jangoo has been added as the cover due to the finger injury that Andrew sustained in the third ODI against the Indian team. While he has not been ruled out of the series, he is still being assessed by the medical team.

Notably, the 19-year-old was a part of the West Indies’ squad for the first ODI, where he was dismissed for a duck. He missed the second ODI but was in the playing XI for the third. Taking a catch of Naman Dhir in the first inning, Andrew hurt his finger and had to go to the hospital for scans soon after. Fortunately, the scans revealed no fracture.

India to take on the West Indies on October 6

Having missed out on the ODI series, the West Indies will hope for significant improvement in the T20Is. The first of five T20Is will be held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on October 6. The remaining clashes will be played on October 9, 11, 14, and 17.

The Indian team will be led by Shreyas Iyer in the T20I series, and it could be interesting to see how the Indian team fares as they take on the Windies in the T20I series. On the other hand, the West Indies will look to give it their best shot as they take on the Men in Blue as well.

Also Read:

Michael Bracewell makes the shift to NZC's casual contract for the 2026-27 season