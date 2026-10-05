Abhishek Sharma opens up on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's talent, reflects on brotherly bond with the young prodigy

The Indian team is all set to take on the West Indies across five T20Is as part of their ongoing multi-format white-ball series. The two sides will take on each other in the first ODI on October 6 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Ahead of the series, many eyes will be set upon the potential India XI that could take on the Windies.

Fans would be expecting 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to fire on all cylinders as India takes on the Windies, and it could be interesting to see how the young star fares as the Indian team goes to clinch the T20I series as well.

Ahead of the series, Sooryavanshi’s batting partner, Abhishek Sharma, took centre stage and opened up on the relationship and bond that he shares with the young Sooryavanshi and how everyone is like a big brother to him.

"We frequently discuss how we can make Vaibhav more comfortable. We all know what he has achieved and that he belongs here. I feel like it's my duty to help him feel like all of us are like big brothers; you just have to enjoy and give your best,” Abhishek Sharma told JioHotstar.

"I think he's a really smart guy, unlike other kids his age. He's already been in the cricket setup for 2-3 years. So, he knows what to do, where to do it, and how much to practice. I feel these are things he will learn gradually with experience,” he added.

Abhishek Sharma opened up on his fearless approach

Widely revered as one of the most explosive batters in world cricket, Abhishek Sharma talked about his fearless approach while batting and how he is not focused on chasing milestones for himself.

"I still remember that when I started, I wanted to play in a way that is impactful for my team. That started from my Punjab team in domestic cricket. We won in 2024, and I feel that from there, I developed a mindset not to chase milestones because that is not in your hands. What's in your hands is how much impact you can make, whether it's a short innings or a four or a six,” Abhishek Sharma said.

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