Pakistan pulls out of WCL 2026 as PCB refuses to cooperate after 2025 fiasco

In a major development, Pakistan’s team at the WCL (World Championship of Legends) has pulled out of the ongoing edition of the tournament. It is worth noting that the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) upheld its decision to not issue an NOC (No Objection Certificate) to the players.

As per reports, Pakistan Champions’ owner Kamil Khan had requested the PCB to reconsider their decision not to issue the NOC. Furthermore, the report stated that the PCB sought conditions regarding the 2025 controversy after India Champions refused to play against Pakistan due to the political tensions between the two countries following the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Pakistan Champions regret to confirm that the team will not be able to participate in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL), following the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to uphold its refusal to issue the required NOC. We respect PCB's authority and its decision, while naturally being disappointed that our players will not have the opportunity to represent Pakistan Champions at this global gathering of cricketing legends. We sincerely thank our players, supporters and fans for their patience, understanding and continued support,” Pakistan Champions issued a statement, according to India Today.

Pakistan did not appear to play against Bangladesh recently

It is worth noting that Pakistan was scheduled to take on Bangladesh in the ongoing edition of the WCL. The two sides were slated to take on each other on October 3rd, but the game was postponed due to technical reasons, with the reason being the side’s refusal to participate in the tournament.

For their next game, Pakistan was slated to take on Australia. The two sides were set to take on each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 5th, but the game has evidently been cancelled.

What happened back in 2025?

It is interesting to note that India and Pakistan were set to take on each other back in the WCL 2025, and with the Indian team refusing to play against Pakistan, the PCB announced a blanket ban on Pakistan’s future participation in the tournament, calling the tournament and the organisers alike.

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