Mohammad Amir's shocking prediction for T20 World Cup 2026: 'India won't qualify for semifinals'

New Delhi:

The Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup is all set to begin on Saturday, February 21, with the New Zealand vs Pakistan clash at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The race for the semifinals also starts as two teams from each group will make it to the knockouts. Meanwhile, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has shockingly predicted that hosts India will fail to qualify for the next round of the mega event.

According to him, India will struggle on the pitches that are slowing down and thereby will be knocked out of the tournament. For the unversed, India are scheduled to face South Africa, Zimbabwe and the West Indies in the Super 8 round. Amir has backed South Africa and the West Indies to make it to semifinals from Group 1 at the end of the Super 8 round.

"South Africa and West Indies (will make it to semifinals). If you see India's matches, the batting collapsed in all the games, barring the Pakistan contest. The pressure will rise in the Super 8 matches. The way in which South Africa and the West Indies have been playing, they can beat any team," Amir said during the Haarna Mana Hai show.

India's schedule in Super 8 round

February 22 - India vs South Africa in Ahmedabad

February 26 - India vs Zimbabwe in Chennai

March 1 - India vs West Indies in Kolkata

What is Pakistan's schedule in the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup?

Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand in their opening Super 8 round clash of the T20 World Cup in Colombo. Their next two matches are against England and Sri Lanka on February 24 and February 28 respectively. Both matches will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The Super 8 round of matches will conclude on March 1 with the semifinals scheduled on March 4 and 5 and then the final will take place on March 8.

