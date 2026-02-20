India beat Sri Lanka to qualify for Rising Asia Cup final, who will they play in summit clash?

Bangkok:

India have defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets at the Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok to qualify for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 final. The Radha Yadav-led side produced an all-rounder show and it should give them plenty of confidence ahead of the summit clash, which they will play either against Pakistan or Bangladesh.

Batting first in the semi-final, Sri Lanka struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking. Opener Sanjana Kavindi looked in decent touch but the strike rate was always a concern. The 17-year-old scored 31 runs off 35 balls, while seven other batters registered in single digits. Sri Lanka could never find the momentum, as they posted 118 runs in the first innings.

India captain Radha Yadav was once again the key component, picking up four wickets for just 19 runs. Tanuja Kanwer and Prema Rawat claimed two wickets each, while Minnu Mani and Saima Thakor picked one each.

What happened in the second innings?

Opening the batting, Nandini Kashyap struggled, scoring 13 runs off 16 balls. However, her opening partner, Vrinda Dinesh, played an outrageous knock to keep the pressure away. She smacked 42 runs off just 20 balls before a miscommunication led to her being run out. Anuhska Sharma, who impressed for Gujarat Giants in the WPL, scored 27 runs off 18 balls.

Meanwhile, after a stunning show with the ball, Radha delivered with the bat as well, scoring an unbeaten 31 runs off 18 balls. Courtesy of her blistering knock, India won the game with 39 balls to spare. Now, they will prepare for the final, slated to take place on Sunday, February 22.

IND vs SL Playing XIs

Sri Lanka A Women (Playing XI): Sanjana Kavindi, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk/c), Hansima Karunaratne, Sachini Nisansala, Ama Kanchana, Shayani Senaratne, Shashini Gimhani, Lihini Apsara, Malsha Shehani, Sathya Sandeepani, Yasanthi Nimanthika

India A Women (Playing XI): Vrinda Dinesh, Nandini Kashyap, Anushka Sharma, Tejal Hasabnis, Radha Yadav (c), Mamatha Madiwala (wk), Tanuja Kanwer, Prema Rawat, Minnu Mani, Saima Thakor, Jintimani Kalita

Also Read: