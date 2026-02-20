Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Aiden Markram prepares to bowl vs Abhishek Sharma in powerplay, South Africa train accordingly

Aiden Markram prepares to bowl vs Abhishek Sharma in powerplay, South Africa train accordingly

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

South Africa are preparing spin plans for Abhishek Sharma ahead of the Super Eights clash in Ahmedabad, with Aiden Markram bowling in the nets to exploit his powerplay weakness. Despite three ducks, India back Abhishek, while a possible Axar Patel return is on the cards.

Aiden Markram (left) and Abhishek Sharma (right)
Aiden Markram (left) and Abhishek Sharma (right) Image Source : AP
Ahmedabad :

Abhishek Sharma’s troubles against spin in the powerplay have become a growing concern in the T20 World Cup 2026. The southpaw has registered three consecutive ducks, two of them falling to spinners. Pakistan’s Salman Agha and Netherlands’ Aryan Dutt dismissed the opener in the past two matches, exposing a vulnerability India must address before their Super Eights clash against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22.

In the meantime, the Proteas have already started to plan tackle Abhishek. During the practice session on match day minus two, captain Aiden Markram was seen bowling round the wicket to a left-handed batter. He was attempting to recreate the Aryan Dutt delivery that got the better of Abhishek in the past match. Keshav Maharaj too trained hard in the nets and that indicates that they will bank on the spinners heavily in the powerplay.

India back Abhishek to find form

Despite three consecutive ducks, there’s no question about dropping Abhishek for Sanju Samson. The Punjab batter is expected to find form soon and return to his best, something that was evident in the past year, which helped him rise to become the number-one-ranked T20I batter.

However, India are expected to make a change in the clash against South Africa. Axar Patel, who was benched in the previous game, could mark his return, replacing Washington Sundar. Apart from that, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side is set to field an unchanged XI.

Meanwhile, the heavyweight clash could very well decide the fate of Group A of the Super Eights. The winner is expected to take the top spot, even though nothing is certain in T20I cricket any longer. Zimbabwe and West Indies, two more unbeaten teams in the competition, can pull off an upset as well. 

For South Africa, they could be extra motivated, given India beat them in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024. Regardless, a heavyweight clash is on the cards in Ahmedabad.

Also Read:

India beat Sri Lanka to qualify for Rising Asia Cup final, who will they play in summit clash?

3 superstar cricketers who flopped in T20 World Cup 2026 so far

Shahid Afridi hits back at Shadab Khan over 'they have never beaten India' comment
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Abhishek Sharma Aiden Markram Keshav Maharaj T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\