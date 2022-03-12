Saturday, March 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

Mithali, 39, led the country in 24 World Cup games, claiming 14 victories, 8 losses and one no result.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Hamilton (New Zealand) Published on: March 12, 2022 10:39 IST
Captain Mithali Raj of India speaking before the start of the match (File photo)
Image Source : GETTY

Captain Mithali Raj of India speaking before the start of the match (File photo)

India's ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Saturday broke the record for most matches captained in the ICC Women's World Cup, surpassing former Australian counterpart Belinda Clark.

Mithali, 39, led the country in 24 World Cup games, claiming 14 victories, 8 losses and one no result.

Clark had captained her side in 23 matches.

The India skipper achieved the feat when she stepped out to lead the country against the West Indies in a crucial match in the ongoing showpiece event here.

Interestingly, Mithali and Clark are the only two cricketers to have led their country at more than two World Cups.

Last Sunday, Mithali became only the third cricketer and the first woman to appear in six World Cups, joining the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistani great Javed Miandad.

- Reported by PTI

Assembly ELECTIONS RESULT 2022

Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Goa
Manipur
Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News