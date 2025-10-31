'Miracle run-chase': Australian media's non-stop chatter after Jemimah Rodrigues' masterclass With India women registering an emphatic victory against Australia in the second semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2025, the Australian media could not help but talk about India's exuberant performance, and the Women in Yellow's elimination.

Star India women’s batter Jemimah Rodrigues took world cricket by storm. A sensational performance by the batter saw India book their berth in the Women’s World Cup final. The two sides took on each other in the second semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30.

After Australia posted a total of 338 runs in the first innings of the game, Jemimah’s knock of 127* runs in 134 deliveries helped the Women in Blue register a historic victory, as the side made their way to the World Cup final.

It is worth noting that the defeat for Australia sent shockwaves across world cricket; the Women in Blue defeated the Aussies and broke their 15-game unbeaten streak in the World Cup. The impact of the game was clearly visible within Australian media as well.

Several publications and media houses were quick to slam Australia after their defeat and branded India’s win as nothing short of a miracle.

After the win, India have booked their berth in the World Cup final and will be taking on South Africa in the summit clash. The two sides will take on each other at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2.

Some of the headlines after India’s win against Australia

‘Un-Australian’: Sloppy display, record chase send Healy’s troops home early from World Cup – Sydney Morning Herald

'We let ourselves down': Aussies OUT of World Cup despite Litchfield ton after India's epic run-chase – The Roar

‘Let ourselves down’: Aussies blow World Cup shot as India pull off stunner – The Australian

Blunder haunts skipper as Aussies knocked out of World Cup – Channel Nine

Australia out of Women's Cricket World Cup as India completes miracle semifinal run chase – ABC News

