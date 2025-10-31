'We did that to ourselves': Alyssa Healy opens up after Australia's devastating exit from Women's World Cup Australia women's skipper Alyssa Healy recently came forward and talked about her side's performance after Australia women were knocked out of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 after facing a hefty defeat against India women.

Navi Mumbai:

Australia women have been knocked out of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. Taking on India in the 2nd semi-final of the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, it was the exceptional performance by the Indian batters that helped the Women in Blue register a brilliant win.

Batting first, Australia posted a total of 338 runs in the first innings, and it was thanks to a brilliant knock by Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues that India managed to register a five-wicket victory.

After the loss, Australia skipper Alyssa Healy took centre stage and talked about her side’s performance and their exit from the tournament. “Good contest in the end. Probably reflecting on that, we did that to ourselves a little bit, probably the first time (I have felt that). Did not finish with the bat well, did not bowl that great, dropped chances in the field. But ultimately, outdone in the end,” Healy said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“(On the score) We thought we had half-done the job. Left a few (runs) out there. (Felt) If we could execute with the ball and take our chances, we were still in the game. India played really well, held their nerve really well and got themselves across the line,” she added.

Healy also commented on her future

Now 35 years old, Alyssa Healy is rapidly approaching the twilight of her career. Reflecting on her future with the side. She revealed that she would not be competing in the next World Cup but was excited to witness the future of the side.

“I won't be there, Mel. That is the beauty of this next cycle. We will see it unfold. Really excited for our group. Our One-Day cricket is going to shift as well a little. We did so much right, we will learn, grow, get better,” Healy said.

Also Read: