Virat Kohli lauds Jemimah Rodrigues, congratulates India for victory against 'mighty' Australians India chased 339 to beat Australia in the Women’s World Cup semi-final, their highest ODI chase. Jemimah Rodrigues hit 127*, earning praise from Virat Kohli. India now face South Africa in the final, eyeing their maiden World Cup title.

Navi Mumbai:

India pulled off the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI history, defeating Australia in a thrilling World Cup semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Set a daunting target of 339, the hosts stumbled early as Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana fell cheaply. However, Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur produced a remarkable fightback, turning the tide with a composed yet fearless partnership.

Jemimah, who struggled to rotate strike at one point, showcased immense grit to score an unbeaten 127, guiding India home with class and composure. Harmanpreet complemented her perfectly, crafting a well-paced 89 that combined patience with power. Late contributions from Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh ensured India crossed the line with five wickets to spare.

The record-breaking chase drew admiration across the cricketing world, with former India captain Virat Kohli praising the team’s spirit, determination, and self-belief. He reserved special applause for Jemimah, calling her innings a standout performance.

“What a victory by our team over a mighty opponent like Australia. A great chase by the girls and a standout performance by Jemimah in a big game. A true display of resilience, belief, and passion. Well done, Team India,” Virat tweeted.

India eye maiden World Cup win

India will take on South Africa in the ODI World Cup final on November 2. The Proteas beat the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side in the group stage, and they will eye to repeat the same, but it won’t be as easy, given that the hosts will be extra motivated following a historic win over Australia.

South Africa, in the meantime, pulled off a cracking win over England in the World Cup semis. They won’t lack motivation either, as the final promises to be a thrilling affair in Navi Mumbai. Toss can once again be an important factor in the match.