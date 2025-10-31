New Zealand call up Kristian Clarke to replace Matt Henry ahead of third England ODI New Zealand Cricket recently came forward and announced that they would be bringing in 24-year-old all-rounder Kristian Clarke in the place of the injured Matt Henry for the third and final ODI of the series against England.

New Zealand is all set to continue their ongoing series against England with the upcoming third ODI. The two sides will lock horns in the third and final ODI of the series at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on November 1. Ahead of the clash, New Zealand Cricket took centre stage and made a change to their squad.

The side called up all-rounder Kristian Clarke, handing him his maiden ODI call-up. Clarke will be replacing the injured Matt Henry ahead of the third ODI of the series.

At 24 years old, Kristian Clarke comes into the side on the back of a stellar performance in the domestic circuit. It is worth noting that in 31 List A matches, Clarke has a total of 332 runs to his name, at an average of 22.13 runs. Furthermore, he has taken 52 wickets as well and will hope to do well as he is set to make his ODI debut for the Black Caps.

New Zealand aim to clean sweep England

It is worth noting that New Zealand have been in impeccable form in the ongoing ODI series against England. The Black Caps have put in exceptional performances in the first two ODIs of the series, registering back-to-back wins and clinching the series as well.

They will be aiming for more of the same in the third and final ODI of the series as well. It is worth noting that the first ODI of the series saw New Zealand chasing down a target of 224 runs, registering a win by four wickets. Furthermore, the second game of the series saw the Black Caps chasing down a target of 176 runs, as they won the game by five wickets.

