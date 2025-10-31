Jemimah Rodrigues joins Nat-Sciver Brunt in elite list after historic knock against Australia women Star India women's batter Jemimah Rodrigues performed brilliantly in the second semi-final of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 against Australia women. Completing her century, Rodrigues joined an elite list after her emphatic showing.

Navi Mumbai:

India women registered a brilliant performance against Australia women in the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Chasing a target of 339 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues' brilliant performances helped the Women in Blue register a historic win.

After Harmanpreet Kaur’s knock of 89 runs, it was Jemimah Rodrigues who amassed 127* runs in 134 deliveries and made sure that India crossed the finish line, registering a five-wicket win and booking their berth in the Women’s World Cup final.

Performing exceptionally well, Jemimah Rodrigues went on to achieve several milestones and break records and etched her name in the history books as well. Through her brilliant ton, Jemimah joined ace England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt and became only the second batter to register a hundred in a WC knockout run-chase, after Nat Sciver-Brunt (148*) had done that in the 2022 final.

India take on South Africa Women’s World Cup 2025 final

Speaking of India women’s upcoming clash, the team is slated to take on South Africa women in the World Cup 2025 final. The two sides will lock horns in the final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2. It is worth noting that South Africa women performed brilliantly in the first semi-final of the tournament against England women.

Laura Wolvaardt’s century helped her side post a total of 319 runs in the first innings, and through an excellent performance with the ball, South Africa limited England to just 194 runs in the second innings as South Africa registered a 125-run victory.

With some stellar performances behind them, both India and South Africa will now meet in the World Cup final. The tournament is set to have a new champion, and it could be interesting to see who comes out on top in the summit clash.

