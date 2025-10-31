India women script history, shatter massive record with emphatic Women's World Cup chase against Australia India women put in an exceptional performance against Australia women in the second semi-final of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. Putting in a good show, India women managed to shatter a major record.

Navi Mumbai:

India women performed exceptionally well in the second semi-final of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. Taking on Australia, the two sides locked horns at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on October 31. The clash saw Australia batting first, and the side posted a total of 338 runs in the first innings.

Aiming to chase down the target, it was the masterclass of Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues that helped the Women in Blue register a win. Where Harmanpreet Kaur scored 89 runs in 88 deliveries, Jemimah played a knock of a lifetime, scoring 127* runs in 134 deliveries. helping her side win the game by five wickets.

Notably, the run chase ended up shattering several records, as it became the highest ever chase in Women’s ODI history. Bettering Australia’s 331-run chase against India in Visakhapatnam earlier in the tournament.

Furthermore, the win for India meant that Australia’s unbeaten run in the World Cup came to an end as well. The Women in Yellow were on a 15-run unbeaten run in the tournament. Their last loss before the one in Navi Mumbai came against India in the World Cup semi-final in 2017.

Jemimah Rodrigues speaks after the win

After the win, an emotionally charged Jemimah could not help but break down on the pitch, as the emotions poured out from every India player after their historic win against Australia. Speaking after the win, the star batter thanked Jesus and talked about what the win means for her.

“I want to thank Jesus, could not do this on my own. I want to thank my mom, dad and coach and every single person who believed in me. It was really hard this last month, it feels like a dream and it still has not sunk in. (On when she was told she would bat at three) Did not know I was batting at three. Was taking a shower, just told them to let me know,” Jemimah said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

