Jemimah Rodrigues scripts Women's World Cup knockouts history with an innings of a lifetime in semis Jemimah Rodrigues played the innings of her lifetime, scoring her third century in the women's ODIs and her career-best as she took India to the final of the Women's World Cup. India beat Australia by five wickets and set up the final date against South Africa.

Navi Mumbai:

Jemimah Rodrigues was at her absolute best as the 25-year-old played the best knock of her India career to take the Women in Blue to the final of the ODI World Cup. Rodrigues smashed her career-best unbeaten 127 as India pulled off the highest-ever run-chase in women's ODI history, knocking Australia out of the World Cup and qualifying for their third final. Rodrigues stayed until the end and was in tears after taking India to win and scripting the Women's World Cup knockouts history with a knock for the ages.

Rodrigues became the first woman in the World Cup knockouts to score a century in successful run-chases. The Indian No 3 surpassed Lisa Keightley, who had the record in her name, scoring an unbeaten 91 against South Africa in the 2000 World Cup semi-final.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur found herself third on the list with a superlative knock of 89 runs, as her and Jemimah's 167-run partnership was rather decisive in the Women in Blue knocking off the massive target of 339 runs.

Highest score in a successful run-chase in Women's World Cup knockouts

127* (134) - Jemimah Rodrigues (IND) vs AUS - Navi Mumbai (World Cup 2025 semi-final)

91* (97) - Lisa Keightley (AUS) vs SA - Lincoln (World Cup 2000 semi-final)

89 (88) - Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) vs AUS - Navi Mumbai (World Cup 2025 semi-final)

75 (79) - Belinda Clark (AUS) vs SA - Lincoln (World Cup 2000 semi-final)

Both teams made innumerable mistakes in the field. Even though Australia's ground fielding was absolutely top-notch, a few dropped chances cost them dearly as Jemimah Rodrigues was the one, who got several lives and the Indian batter made it count to put her head down and literally ensured that her side got over the line.

It's difficult to make sense of the bowling effort when the opposition has scored as many as 338 runs after batting first, but the defending champions losing eight wickets for their last 118 runs, was a little comeback from India. Not letting them play their entire 50 overs and batters one by one, led by Jemimah, put their hand up to get India through to the final. Jemimah also became only the second Indian woman to score a century in World Cup knockout, after Harmanpreet, back in 2017.