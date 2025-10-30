Smriti Mandhana becomes second Indian cricketer to achieve historic milestone against Australia in World Cup Smriti Mandhana became the second Indian, after Mithali Raj, to score 1000 ODI runs against Australia during the World Cup semi-final. Australia set a massive 338-run target led by Litchfield’s 119, Perry’s 77, and Gardner’s 63, leaving India a tough chase.

Navi Mumbai:

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana achieved a remarkable milestone by completing 1000 ODI runs against Australia during the much-anticipated ODI World Cup semi-final at the DY Patil Stadium. She reached the landmark in the second over of India’s chase, becoming only the second Indian after Mithali Raj to accomplish the feat in this format. Mithali had scored 1123 runs in 37 matches against the mighty Australians.

Mandhana’s achievement, though, came amidst a high-pressure contest, with India chasing a massive target. For the team to stay alive in the race for the final, the elegant left-hander will need to produce a commanding innings and lead the batting lineup from the front.

Earlier in the day, India’s bowlers endured a difficult outing as Australia piled up 338 runs in the first innings. Young opener Phoebe Litchfield was the standout performer, lighting up the stadium with a breathtaking 119 off just 93 balls. Despite the early dismissal of skipper Alyssa Healy, Litchfield played fearlessly, unleashing a flurry of boundaries that kept the Indian bowlers on the defensive.

Veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry provided steady support at the other end, compiling a patient yet effective 77 off 88 deliveries. While Perry anchored the innings, Litchfield’s stroke play maintained the tempo and ensured that the scoreboard kept moving briskly. Once the pair departed, Ashleigh Gardner took over the mantle, launching a powerful counterattack. Her 63 off 45 balls was filled with crisp drives and clean hitting that pushed Australia well past the 300-run mark.

In the final few overs, India managed to stage a mini-comeback as Harmanpreet Kaur’s bowlers struck regularly, eventually bowling out Australia with one delivery left in the innings. Still, the visitors’ total of 338 was imposing, leaving India with an uphill task.

For the hosts, the chase represents not just a test of skill but also of temperament and belief. Mandhana’s form and composure at the crease will be crucial if India are to script a memorable win and book their place in what would be their third ODI World Cup final.