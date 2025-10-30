Rohit Sharma to Sachin Tendulkar, wishes pour in as India beat Australia to qualify for ODI World Cup final India stunned Australia to reach the ODI World Cup final, chasing a record 339 as Jemimah Rodrigues (127*) and Harmanpreet Kaur (89) starred in a historic win. Former stars, including Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar, hailed the victory ahead of the Nov 2 final.

Navi Mumbai:

In cricket, everything is possible. Anyone can beat anyone; that’s the beauty of a World Cup. Yet, facing Australia always brings a sense of nervousness. Heading into the ODI World Cup semi-final at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium, India felt that familiar pressure. Having lost to Alyssa Healy’s side in the group stage and knowing Australia’s dominance, with seven world titles to their name, the hosts carried the weight of expectation as they took the field at home.

Things got even more tense as Australia opted to bat first and produced a phenomenal show. Opener Pheobe Litchfield stole the show with her heroics, scoring 119 runs in 93 balls. Ellyse Perry played the perfect role of a second fiddle, scoring 77 runs. The duo stitched a partnership of 155 runs as Australia looked well in control of the match. At that point, it felt like the match was slipping away from their hands.

After the duo departed, Ashleigh Gardner took over the business, scoring 63 runs off 45 balls as Australia posted 338 runs on the board in the first innings. ‘Can India chase it?’ was probably every Indians thought at the halfway mark, and many might have considered it impossible as never in history had such a target been chased in women’s ODIs.

But this is cricket, and in cricket, everything is possible, right? The openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana failed to make the most of the opportunity, but it was Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur who stepped up and changed the complexion of the game. The duo stitched a partnership of 167 runs that slightly pushed Australia out of the contest.

The captain took some time to get going, but after completing her half-century, she switched gears and departed, scoring 89 runs. Jemimah, on the other hand, battled through pain as she was suffering from cramps, but got going and made an unbeaten 127 runs to win a historic game for India. Richa Ghosh and Amanjot Kaur supported her well, as India now holds the record of the highest successful chase in women’s ODIs.

Following the win, congratulations poured in from former cricketers as India gear up to play South Africa in the ODI World Cup 2025 final on November 2.