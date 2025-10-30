IND vs AUS Melbourne weather report: Will rain spoil the first T20I between India and Australia? India face Australia in the second T20I at the MCG after rain washed out the opener in Canberra. Suryakumar Yadav’s 39 and Gill’s 37 gave India a strong start before play stopped. Rain may again disrupt play, with an 87% chance of showers and cloudy skies forecast.

Melbourne:

India will take on Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, October 31, hoping for better luck with the weather after the opening game in Canberra was washed out. The series opener saw only 9.4 overs of play before rain forced an early end, leaving both teams frustrated.

Before the interruption, India were off to a strong start, reaching 97 for one. Captain Suryakumar Yadav looked in good touch, scoring a brisk 39 off 24 balls, while vice-captain Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 37 from 20 deliveries. The innings was shaping up nicely before the weather intervened, cutting short what promised to be an exciting contest.

For Suryakumar, the knock came as a timely boost. The stylish right-hander, who has been searching for consistency since taking over the T20I captaincy, displayed the kind of flair that once made him the world’s top-ranked T20 batter. His return to form will be crucial for India as they aim to gain early control of the series.

Melbourne weather report

The weather forecast for Melbourne doesn’t inspire much optimism. According to AccuWeather, there is an 87 percent chance of rain and nearly full cloud cover throughout Friday, with a 17 percent likelihood of thunderstorms. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. local time, but showers are expected around that period, with around 1.4mm of rainfall predicted.

As for the conditions, this will be the first T20 match of the season at the MCG. The venue traditionally offers assistance to bowlers, especially with its large boundaries that make clearing the ropes more challenging. Still, recent Big Bash League games at the ground have produced high scores, with totals often crossing 180.

Australian pacer Nathan Ellis noted that while bowlers get some help, batters also enjoy good value for their shots, setting the stage for a potentially balanced contest, weather permitting.