Jemimah Rodrigues plays career-best knock as India script historic chase to qualify for ODI World Cup final Jemimah Rodrigues powered India to a record-breaking chase against Australia in the ODI World Cup semi-final. Her stellar partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur (89) guided India past Australia’s 338, marking the highest successful run chase in women’s ODI history.

Navi Mumbai:

Against all the odds, India have done the unthinkable of beating Australia in the semi-final of the ongoing Women’s World Cup. The hosts felt the pressure throughout the game, but Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur’s heroics, India chase down the highest total ever in women’s ODI history.

Batting first, Australia opener Phoebe Litchfield stole the show with her blistering batting. The 22-year-old made 119 runs in 93 balls, as she was well supported by the veteran all-rounder Elysse Perry, who played an anchoring role to score 77 runs. They stitched a valuable partnership of 155 runs, which put the Indian bowlers under immense pressure. After the duo departed, Ashleigh Gardner took over the responsibility to get going as she made 63 runs off 45 balls.

Gardner showed no hurry to start her innings, but once she found momentum, the all-rounder proved to be a tough cookie. She smacked four boundaries and four sixes, but in the end, due to a miscommunication with Kim Garth, she went packing. Nevertheless, her knock helped Australia post a mammoth total of 338 runs in the first innings. Meanwhile, for India, Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani picked up two wickets.

When it came to the chase, Shafali Verma showed some bravery early on, but she couldn’t capitalise as the opener departed for 10 runs. Smriti Mandhana got going but an unfortunate soft dismissal to Kim Garth sent her packing for 24 runs. India were put in a state of bother with 59/2 at one stage but there was light at the end of the tunnel.

Jemimah and Harmanpreet - Remember the name

Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet looked well in control of the chase as they built a partnership of 167 runs. The duo took time to settle down as the pressure was huge, but once they got going, Australia felt the pressure. Their fielding too, came under scrutiny as the visitors dropped plenty of chances in the middle. Meanwhile, after her half-century, Harmanpreet accelerated well before departing for 89 runs.

It was all Jemimah's show from there on. She played the knock of her career, scoring an unbeaten 127 runs to win a historic game for India at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Richa Ghosh and Amanjot Kaur’s contribution was equally valuable as India will now face South Africa in the ODI World Cup final 2027.