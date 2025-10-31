PKL final live: Where to watch Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan on TV and stream online? Dabang Delhi K.C. face Puneri Paltan in the PKL Season 12 final at the Thyagaraj Stadium. Both teams, evenly matched and battle-tested, bring contrasting strengths, Delhi’s experience vs Pune’s balance, for what promises to be a thrilling, tight finale.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for an electrifying conclusion to the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 as Dabang Delhi lock horns with Puneri Paltan in the grand finale at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Friday, October 31.

Both sides have earned their place in the final through sheer resilience and quality. Dabang Delhi, crowned champions in Season 8, edged past Puneri Paltan in a nail-biting Qualifier 1, winning 6–4 in the tiebreaker after a 34–34 deadlock in regulation time. Under captain Ashu Malik and coach Joginder Narwal, Delhi have built their campaign on defensive solidity and mental strength, often finding a way to prevail in pressure situations. Playing in front of their home fans, they’ll be eager to channel that energy to reclaim the title.

Puneri Paltan’s journey has been equally impressive. Topping the league standings, they have been the most balanced side of the season, strong in both attack and defence. Led by the ever-reliable Aslam Inamdar and guided by coach Ajay Thakur, the Paltan bounced back from their Qualifier 1 setback with a commanding win over Telugu Titans in Qualifier 2. Their combination of young raiders like Aditya Shinde and a disciplined defensive unit has made them a model of consistency.

The two teams know each other all too well, all three of their meetings this season have been decided in tiebreakers, highlighting how evenly matched they are. Delhi will rely on the experience of Fazel Atrachali and the explosive raiding of Ashu Malik, while Pune’s strength lies in their teamwork and ability to adapt under pressure.

Both coaches have emphasised unity and belief as their core strengths. With fine margins likely to decide the outcome, this final promises a spectacle filled with intensity, tactical battles, and perhaps another dramatic finish, a fitting finale to a season that has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Where to watch PKL final live on TV?

The final of the 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League will be broadcast live on Star Sports.

Where to watch PKL final live online?

JioHotstar will stream the PKL final live.