Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live: Where to watch AIFF Super Cup live on TV and stream online? Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC clash in a decisive AIFF Super Cup Group A derby. A win sends either side to the semis, while a draw favours East Bengal. With fine margins and fierce rivalry, the Goan showdown promises high-stakes drama.

Goa:

The stakes couldn’t be higher as Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC renew their storied rivalry in the final Group A encounter of the AIFF Super Cup 2025–26. Beyond the historic pride attached to the Kolkata Derby, this clash in Goa will determine who advances to the semi-finals, and the qualification permutations are as dramatic as the matchup itself.

For both giants, the equation is simple yet intense. A victory guarantees a place in the semi-finals, but if the match ends in a draw, East Bengal will progress provided it’s not goalless. However, a 0-0 stalemate could drag Dempo SC into contention depending on their earlier result against Chennaiyin FC. Only a specific combination of results, such as a 4-0 Dempo win or a large-margin victory, could alter the destiny of the Kolkata clubs, making the day a nerve-wracking one for fans and players alike.

East Bengal, led by Oscar Bruzon, enter the derby in fine attacking form. With six goals from their opening two matches, they’ve rediscovered their offensive rhythm through the creativity of Naorem Mahesh Singh, the pace of Bipin Singh, and the finishing of Hamid Ahadad. Bruzon, however, remains focused, insisting that his team will play to win rather than rely on calculations. Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo echoed his coach’s confidence, describing the squad’s upbeat spirit after their crucial victory over Chennaiyin FC.

Mohun Bagan, under Jose Molina, have been solid but somewhat subdued in attack. Their defensive discipline, led by Subhasish Bose, has been their strength, but the Mariners will need Australian strikers Jason Cummings and Jamie Maclaren to rediscover their scoring touch in this decisive encounter. Molina has acknowledged the magnitude of the occasion, stressing that control in midfield, through the likes of Apuia and Anirudh Thapa, will be key to turning possession into goals.

Both sides know each other inside out after multiple meetings this season, and with qualification and bragging rights on the line, the derby promises high drama. Under the Goan floodlights, fans can expect a fierce, tactical battle where every pass, tackle, and goal could rewrite the group’s fate.

Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal on TV?

The much-awaited Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be live on Star Sports Khel.

Where to watch Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal online?

Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be broadcast live on JioHotstar.