Michael Vaughan blasts Team India after T20 World Cup exit; asks uncomfortable, but necessary questions

England won the semifinals against India by 10 wickets and knocked them out of the competition.

Michael Vaughan has come out all guns blazing and slammed India for their performance in the T20 World Cup. In his column for The Telegraph, he wrote that they are the most underperforming team in the history of white-ball cricket, and have done absolutely nothing after winning the 2011 ODI World Cup.

"India are the most under-performing white-ball team in history. Every player in the world who goes to the Indian Premier League says how it improves their game but what have India ever delivered? Since winning the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2011 what have they done? Nothing. India are playing a white-ball game that is dated and have done for years," Vaughan wrote in his column for 'The Telegraph.

Vaughan is also baffled by the way the team has handled Rishabh Pant.

"How they have not maximised someone like Rishabh Pant is incredible. In this era, put him on top to launch it. I'm just staggered by how they play T20 cricket for the talent they have. They have the players, but just do not have the right process in place. They have to go for it," wrote Vaughan. He further wrote that it is staggering how Team India has only 5 bowling options and compared the current set-up with the past team where all of India's top 6 could bowl a little.

"How have they only got five bowling options when you think 10 or 15 years ago all of India's top six could bowl a little bit - Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag and even Sourav Ganguly? None of the batsmen bowl so the captain has only got five options. Their (India) bowling options are too few, they do not bat deep enough and lack spin tricks." He then questioned the absence of a leg-spinner and wrote that the team needs to do a lot more to justify the kind of skill and talent that they have.

"We know in T20 cricket the stats tell you a team needs a spinner who can turn it both ways. India have plenty of leg spinners. Where are they? India are so important for world cricket but for all the advantages India have, they must win more. Even in their backyard at the 2016 World T20, they did not reach the final. They were nowhere last year," Vaughan wrote.

Vaughan then mentioned that he thinks the experts are scared to question and criticise the team, for they losing work or getting slammed on social media. "India have to be honest now. What happens when India arrive at a World Cup? Everyone plays them up. Nobody wants to criticise them because you get hammered on social media and pundits worry about losing work in India one day," he wrote.

India will next be in action against New Zealand in Wellington where the two teams meet in the first T20I of the 3-match T20I series.

