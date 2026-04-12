MI vs RCB: What is Virat Kohli's record against MI in IPL?

Mumbai:

The stage is set for the 20th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In one of the most highly anticipated clashes of the season, both MI and RCB will hope to put in a good showing in the upcoming game.

While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have enjoyed good form in the season so far, Mumbai Indians have looked quite shaky at times. Currently, RCB sits in third place in the standings with two wins and one loss in three matches. With four points to their name, RCB will aim for another good showing against MI.

Taking on the five-time champions, many eyes will be set on RCB’s ace batter Virat Kohli. Widely revered as one of the greatest batters to have played the game, Kohli will be looking to put in his best showing as he gears up to take on Mumbai Indians.

On the same note, let us have a look at how Virat Kohli has performed against MI over the years in the IPL.

How has Virat Kohli fared against MI in the IPL?

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli has played a total of 34 matches against Mumbai Indians in the IPL so far. In the 34 matches, Kohli has scored a total of 922 runs to his name and maintains an average of 31.79 runs as well.

The star batter’s highest score against MI is an unbeaten 92 runs, and he has six half-centuries against the five-time champions as well. He will be looking to impress once more as he takes centre stage for RCB against MI as the defending champions continue their quest to stay in the running for the playoffs.

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