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  4. LSG vs GT Pitch Report: How will surface at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow play?

LSG vs GT Pitch Report: How will surface at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow play?

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Lucknow Super Giants are all set to take on Gujarat Titans in game 19 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides will meet at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, and ahead of the game, let us have a look at the pitch report for the clash.

Lucknow Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants Image Source : PTI
Lucknow:

The stage is set for the 19th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Lucknow Super Giants will take on Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 12, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. 

It is worth noting that Gujarat Titans currently sit in 7th place in the standings. With three games played, the Shubman Gill-led side has won one game and has lost two. With two points in three matches, GT will aim to improve significantly and move up in the standings. 

On the other hand, after back-to-back thrillers, Lucknow Super Giants seem to have found their mojo. With two wins and one loss in three games, Lucknow Super Giants sit in fifth place in the standings and will fight for their third win of the season. 

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Pitch Report

The surface at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is one that is quite balanced, making for equal competition between the bat and the ball. Bounce could become a factor in the latter stages of the game, and the batters could find it easy in the early stages. 

Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood.

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Cricket Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans IPL 2026
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