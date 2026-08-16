Mehidy Hasan Miraz scripts history, achieves massive with stellar all-round show against Australia

New Delhi:

Bangladesh scripted history and defeated Australia in the first Test of the ongoing two-game series. The two sides met for the first Test in Darwin, and Bangladesh registered a nine-wicket win, defeating Australia on their home ground for the first time in their history of Test cricket.

There were several performances from the game that stood out, but the performance of all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz stood out for the visitors. Coming out to bat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 65 runs to his name in 154 deliveries and followed it up with a spell of five wickets in the second innings as well.

Doing so, he became the first Asian spinner in history to score a half-century and take a five-wicket haul in a Test match played in Australia. It is worth noting that only a total of 13 spinners have managed to score a half-century and have taken five wickets in a single Test match in Australia in the last 149 years.

Najmul Hossain Shanto reflected on the historic win

After the game, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto took centre stage and talked about what the win means for him and his side. He opened up on the preparation that went behind this performance and how the last five or six years of preparation have helped them topple Australia in their home ground today.

“Yeah, obviously I think that is the biggest change in Bangladesh cricket in Test format. Normally in five or six years before, the pace bowlers didn't want to play Test cricket because we didn't get enough chance to play Test cricket. But for the last two or three years, we've been playing a lot of Test matches, and boys are getting importance in the Test format. So they now want to play, and they want to perform because they want to be world-class. So that is the mindset they have there and especially the senior guys we have, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, they help them a lot to encourage to play Test cricket,” Shanto said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

With the second Test of the series all set to be held in Mackay from August 22, it could be interesting to see how Bangladesh fare in the upcoming game and if they are able to topple the side once more.

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