Former India cricketer weighs in on Sai Sudharsan's absence after Padikkal's century against Sri Lanka

New Delhi:

The Indian team took on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the ongoing two-game series. The clash between the two teams began with India coming in to bat first, and the side put in a good showing. The performance of star batter Devdutt Padikkal stood out for India across the first two days.

Padikkal hit a ton on the very first day and ended day 1 on a score of 131*, even completing 150 runs to his name on day 2 of the clash. It is worth noting that Padikkal was slotted into the squad after India’s regular number three, Sai Sudharsan, was ruled out of the series due to injury.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took centre stage and talked about how Padikkal’s century could come to hurt Sudharsan’s place in the team ultimately.

"Now Sai Sudarshan is going to be in trouble. While he has done well at No.3, Padikkal has cemented that spot now. This is where Sai could ill afford to miss a game, citing injury. I won't accept the excuses of too much cricket being played. You have to keep yourself fit. Now Padikkal can't be dropped, and Sai will suffer because of this injury absence. For Sai to come back, it's going to be that much more difficult,” Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Srikkanth heaped massive praise on Padikkal

Furthermore, Srikkanth hailed the performance of Padikkal, talking about his brilliant century that has kept Sri Lanka on their toes, branding his batting technique as elegant, and heaped praise for the showing that he put against Sri Lanka in the first innings.

"What a comeback by Padikkal. His batting has such elegance. He hasn't let go of his incredible form from domestic cricket to the IPL. His drives and cuts are superb, full of fluency. It also shows that those who shine at the domestic level are doing well for India as well. Now performances in the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy will be taken up seriously. Just doing well in the IPL to play for India won't happen,” Srikkanth said.

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