WTC updated points table after Bangladesh's historic Test victory against Australia

New Delhi:

Bangladesh put forth a marvellous performance in the first Test of the ongoing two-game series against Australia. The two sides met in Darwin for the clash, where Bangladesh managed to register their first-ever Test victory in Australia. The side registered a nine-wicket victory and took the lead in the series.

It is worth noting that Bangladesh dominated Australia throughout the clash, limiting the hosts to a score of 198 runs in the first innings. Bangladesh followed it up with a score of 426 runs. Furthermore, Bangladesh limited Australia to 284, getting a target of 57 runs as they won the game comfortably.

With the win secured, many would also wonder how the WTC (World Test Championship) points table has changed with the win. It is worth noting that before the game, Australia sat in first place in the standings, and the side is still at the top of the table.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, sits in fourth place in the standings. With three wins, one loss, and a draw, the side will hope for another good showing in the second Test of the series.

WTC updated points table after first AUS vs BAN Test:

Rank Teams

Matches

Wins

Losses

Draw

Points

PCT

1. Australia 9 7 2 0 84 77.78 2. South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75 3. New Zealand 6 4 1 1 52 72.22 4. Bangladesh 5 3 1 1 40 66.67 5. India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15 6. Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 20 41.67 7. England 13 4 8 1 38 24.36 8. Pakistan 6 2 4 0 16 22.22 9. West Indies 12 2 8 2 30 20.83

Najmul Hossain Shanto opened up on the historic victory

After the win, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto took centre stage and heaped massive praise on his side’s performance in the game. He opened up on how Test cricket has changed for Bangladesh in the last five or six years, and constant improvement has helped them achieve the historic win.

“Yeah, very happy and proud of myself and the way boys played, really proud of that. And we did a lot of hard work and really happy to win with this side. (On their fine victory, honing their fast bowling skills and has there been a recent mindset shift to not only rely on spin?) Yeah, obviously I think that is the biggest change in Bangladesh cricket in Test format. Normally in five, six years before, the pace bowlers didn't want to play Test cricket because we didn't get enough chance to play Test cricket,” Shanto said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

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